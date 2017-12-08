

The Canadian Press





ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Newfoundland and Labrador has made a deal with Canopy Growth Corp. to supply pot in the province once it's legal next July.

The publicly traded company is the largest of its kind in the country with eight licences across Canada.

It will supply up to 8,000 kilograms a year for two years, with a one-year extension option.

The deal is aimed at ensuring a safe supply of pot, but does not bar purchases from other providers that could be licensed over time.

The company will ship product in at first, but will also build a $40-million production facility in the province that will employ about 145 people.

It will have a store and there will be three more retail outlets as part of the deal.

The production site is expected to produce 12,000 kilograms of flower and oil products a year by 2019.

The province has no licensed production facilities yet.