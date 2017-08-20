NAFTA: First round of talks over, 'great deal of negotiation' still required
In this April 21, 2008 file photo, national flags of the United States, Canada, and Mexico fly in the breeze in New Orleans. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Judi Bottoni
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, August 20, 2017 3:32PM EDT
WASHINGTON - The first round of NAFTA negotiations has wrapped up.
The three North American countries have issued a statement declaring the end of the round after five days in Washington.
The countries head to Mexico City for the second round, from Sept. 1 to 5.
A third round will be held in Canada in late September.
In a joint statement, the countries said a great deal of negotiation will be required in the coming months - but that all parties remain committed to an ambitious outcome.
The initial round was heavy on introductory sessions, and schedule-setting.
But it also featured substantive discussions that revealed possible irritants ahead - including auto-parts rules, cutting edge pharmaceuticals, and labour.