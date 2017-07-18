EDMONTON - Canada's premiers will meet today in Edmonton to discuss trade issues, particularly business with the United States and the looming renegotiation of the NAFTA deal.

It's the first of two days of meetings of the Council of the Federation.

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump's administration released its list of objectives in the NAFTA renegotiation, which is expected to begin next month.

The U.S. wants better access for agriculture exports, freer trade in online purchases, and an overhaul of the dispute-settlement system.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says Canada's premiers need to work even closer together as they continue to make the case directly to individual states in the U.S. that rely on cross-border business.

Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall says while he doesn't think it will be needed, Canada should start compiling a list of ways to retaliate if the NAFTA talks take an ugly turn.