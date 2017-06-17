

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- NDP leadership candidate Jagmeet Singh is releasing a four-page climate change plan that includes a stand against the Kinder Morgan and Energy East pipelines.

Singh came under fire from other leadership contenders during a debate last Sunday when he did not definitively spell out a position on Kinder Morgan, noting he would speak with party members in British Columbia and Alberta.

The Ontario MPP now says Canada needs to commit to the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People, adding this means saying no to both Kinder Morgan and Energy East.

Singh's plan, which includes a host of other proposals, also pledges to reduce carbon emissions to 30 per cent of 2005 levels by 2025 -- five years ahead of the current target.

In May 2015, the Liberal government announced its plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to that level by 2030.

Singh is also proposing the creation of a climate change action officer who would be mandated to report on emission reduction progress.