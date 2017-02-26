

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Northern Ontario MP Charlie Angus has officially entered the NDP leadership race -- a competition that's likely to start gaining steam with a debate next month in Ottawa.

Angus says the leadership race will be about renewing the NDP -- a party punted to third-party status in the House of Commons after the 2015 election.

Angus, long an outspoken advocate on indigenous issues, says his politics have always been rooted at the community level and he plans to spend the campaign connecting with the party's base.

Angus joins B.C. MP Peter Julian as the only two candidates officially in the race to replace Tom Mulcair.

Quebec MP Guy Caron, Manitoba MP Niki Ashton and deputy Ontario NDP leader Jagmeet Singh are also said to be considering bids.

The first leadership debate will be held in Ottawa on March 12, with voting scheduled to take place in October.