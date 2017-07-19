

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Nearly four in 10 residents who identify as black in the Greater Toronto Area say that they have been harassed or treated rudely by police in the past and more than one in 10 say that police have used force against them, according to a new survey.

The Black Experience Project saw 1,504 black people who are more than 16 years of age interviewed about their daily experiences in the GTA.

The study, which was conducted by the Environics Institute, found that an alarming 38 per cent of respondents reported being harassed or treated rudely by police in the past while 11 per cent said that police had used force against them.

The numbers were even more pronounced among men between the ages of 25 to 44. About 60 per cent of that group said they had been harassed or treated rudely by police in the past and about 24 per cent said that police had used force against them.

Notably, the survey also found that a majority of respondents (55 per cent) reported being stopped by police in public and that number rose to 79 per cent among men between the ages of 25 to 44.

Some did report positive experiences with the police. The overall percentage of respondents who said they had been helped by police in the past was 44 per cent.

“The majority of participants have had negative experiences with the police services in their community. In fact, Black Experience Project participants are more likely to have been stopped in public than they are to have been helped by the police,” a report accompanying the survey states. “These negative encounters with police services – including ones involving harassment and the use of force – are irrespective of levels of education, income adequacy, or employment.”

The authors of the survey chose participants with the goal of speaking with a cross-section of the black community, with specific efforts made to ensure that a variety of ages, income levels, sexualities and ethnic or cultural backgrounds were represented.

While the vast majority of respondents (85 per cent) said that their local police service does an average or good at keeping the community safe, about 54 per cent said they do a poor job at “treating black people fairly.”

In fact, only about one in 100 respondents said that black people in the GTA “rarely or never experience unfair treatment in dealings with the police because they are black.”

“If one person says they've experienced a situation you can say that's an anomaly, that's a one-off. But when you have 79% saying the same thing, that really speaks to a much stronger truth, it speaks to a collective truth,” project coordinator Fowzia Duale Virtue told CTV News Toronto on Wednesday. “We have a very acute sense of multi-culturalism and it is an aim and an idea that we have but I'm not so sure we're putting it in practice as well as we could.”

Anti-black racism still exists in Toronto, Tory says

In addition to quizzing respondents about their dealings with police, the authors of the survey also

spoke with black GTA residents about their experience with racism and found that 18 per cent of them frequently feel as though they are being treated unfairly because of their race. An additional 49 per cent of participants said they occasionally feel as though they are treated unfairly because of their race.

Speaking with reporters about the survey on Wednesday morning, Mayor Tory said the survey results are “just one more indication” of the degree to which anti-black racism continues to exist, even in a city as diverse as Toronto.

“We embarked on the development of an anti-black racism strategy because, among other things, I believe that there still exists in various area of this city anti-black racism,” he said. “I heard average people talk about what it’s like to walk around a store when you are black and you have someone following you around the store, I heard stories from moms and dads about their kids and some of the experiences they have had with police. I am prepared to believe that some of those experiences were not maybe racist as they prescribed but I am also prepared to accept that some of them were.”

Tory said that the work to stop anti-black racism will involve “improved training for the police and improved attitudes and mindset for the police, as well as other public servants.”

Mark Pugash, the spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said that is work that his organization is “not blind to” and is fully prepared to carry out.

“We have to continue the direction in which we have been going in recent years. We have been pioneers in the bias free delivery of policing and we have worked very hard on our interactions with people, which have to be marked by respect and dignity,” he said. “We understand the challenges we face, we have made some progress but we know we have a lot more work to do. “