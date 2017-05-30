Nelson Street closed after glass cascaded onto sidewalk from high-rise building
Police tape is shown in this file photo. (Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press)
Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, May 30, 2017 10:51AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 30, 2017 12:05PM EDT
A sheet of falling glass slammed onto the sidewalk from a downtown high-rise building on Tuesday morning.
It happened at Nelson and Duncan streets, near John and Richmond streets at 8:15 a.m.
Glass fell in front of a Rabba Fine Foods store along Nelson Street, according to investigators.
No one was injured, Toronto police say.
Nelson Street is closed between Simcoe Street and Duncan Street for cleanup.