

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A sheet of falling glass slammed onto the sidewalk from a downtown high-rise building on Tuesday morning.

It happened at Nelson and Duncan streets, near John and Richmond streets at 8:15 a.m.

Glass fell in front of a Rabba Fine Foods store along Nelson Street, according to investigators.

No one was injured, Toronto police say.

Nelson Street is closed between Simcoe Street and Duncan Street for cleanup.