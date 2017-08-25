

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A Toronto neurosurgeon accused of killing his physician wife last year will hear whether or not he will be granted bail on Friday morning.

Mohammed Shamji, his lawyers and four proposed sureties spent much of Thursday arguing that he should be allowed to leave the jail he has spent the last eight months in and live in the community during his upcoming trial.

The evidence submitted during Thursday’s proceedings is covered by a publication ban.

The body of Elana Fric-Shamji was found inside a suitcase on the side of a road in Kleinburg on Dec. 1, 2016. Police indicated the family physician, who worked at Scarborough Hospital, had been strangled and beaten.

Investigators said they believe Fric-Shamji was killed at the couple’s home, located in the area of Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue, sometime between the evening of Nov. 30 and the morning of Dec. 1.

Her husband was arrested on Dec. 2 in a Mississauga coffee shop.

He was charged with one count of first-degree murder.

The couple had three children together.