

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto neurosurgeon Mohammed Shamji, accused in the December 2016 murder of his physician wife Dr. Elana Fric-Shamji, was denied bail in a courtroom on Wednesday afternoon.

Shamji faces one count of first-degree murder in connection with his wife's death, whose body was found in a suitcase by the side of the road in Kleinburg on Dec. 1.

Investigators previously said that they believe the family physician, who was strangled and beaten, was killed in the couple’s North York home that they shared with their three children sometime between the night of Nov. 30 and the morning of Dec. 1.

Mohammed Shamji , who is a former Toronto Western Hospital employee and University of Toronto faculty member, was arrested in Mississauga the day after his wife’s body was discovered.

