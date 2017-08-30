

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A Toronto neurosurgeon accused in the December 2016 murder of his physician wife will learn today whether he will be granted bail.

Mohammed Shamji faces one count of first-degree murder in connection with the death of Elana Fric-Shamji, whose body was found in a suitcase by the side of the road in Kleinburg on Dec. 1.

Investigators previously said that they believe the family physician, who was strangled and beaten, was killed in the couple’s North York home that they shared with their three children sometime between the night of Nov. 30 and the morning of Dec. 1.

Mohammed Shamji , who is a former Toronto Western Hospital employee and University of Toronto faculty member, was arrested in Mississauga the day after his wife’s body was discovered.

Last week, the accused’s lawyers appeared in a Toronto courtroom for a two-day bail hearing. The details of the proceedings are covered by a court-ordered publication ban.

Four sureties have come forward promising to make sure Shamji, who has been in custody since his arrest eight months ago, attends all subsequent court appearances and follows the conditions of his release.