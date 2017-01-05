

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The case against a Toronto neurosurgeon accused of murder in the death of his physician wife has been put aside until January 26.

Mohammed Shamji appeared in court at Finch Avenue West via video link on Thursday, where he was remanded back into custody until his next court appearance.

Shamji is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife Dr. Elana Fric-Shamji.

The body of Fric-Shamji, 41, was found in a suitcase on the side of a road in Kleinburg on Dec. 1.

Police have said that they believe Fric-Shamji was killed at her home in the Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue area sometime between the evening of Nov. 30 and the morning of Dec. 1. The cause of death was strangulation and blunt-force trauma to the head.

Shamji, who worked at Toronto Western Hospital, last appeared in court on Dec. 20.