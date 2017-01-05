

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A Toronto neurosurgeon charged with first-degree murder in the death of his physician wife will appear in court via video link today.

The body of Elana Fric-Shamji, 41, was found in a suitcase on the side of a road in Kleinburg on Dec. 1.

Fric-Shamji’s husband Mohammed Shamji was then arrested and charged with her murder the next day.

Police have said that they believe Fric-Shamji was killed at her home in the Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue area sometime between the evening of Nov. 30 and the morning of Dec. 1. The cause of death was strangulation and blunt-force trauma to the head.

Shamji, who worked at Toronto Western Hospital, last appeared in court on Dec. 20.

A trial date is expected to be set during today’s court appearance.