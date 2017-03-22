

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A new art exhibit is exploring Toronto’s diversity by looking to the past.

The city is unveiling “Settling in Toronto,” a showcase that examines the experiences of new Canadians and highlights how the city “has evolved as a result of [this] diversity,”according to a news release.

The exhibit starts this Saturday at the Market Gallery in Toronto’s St. Lawrence Market neighbourhood.

Deputy Mayor Pam McConnell, who represents the area as councilor, said the neighbourhood is a perfect fit for this showcase.

“This area of the city has changed in tandem with the city's immigration over the last two centuries," she said.

The stories of immigration will be told with use of videos, artifacts, historical documents and oral histories dating back to the 1700s.

“Settling in Toronto” will also highlight Toronto’s Indigenous history.

The name Toronto is derived from a Mohawk word, “tkaronto,” which means “where there are trees standing in the water.”

With more than 20,000 Indigenous people who call Toronto home, it will explore this community’s influence.

This is part of Canada 150.

“This exhibit helps us celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary by exploring the roots of Toronto’s renowned diversity and providing a kaleidoscopic view of what being Canadian in Toronto means today,” Coun. Michael Thompson said in the news release.

“Settling in Toronto” runs from March 25 until July 15.