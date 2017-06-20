

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





An additional charge has been laid against a 27-year-old Toronto man who police allege failed to disclose to at least two of his partners that he was HIV positive.

According to investigators, the suspect was diagnosed with HIV in February 2011 and in July 2011, he met a 24-year-old man through a personal ad on an online classified site.

The pair, police allege, engaged in an intimate relationship.

According to police, the suspect did not disclose that he was HIV positive and the 24-year-old man was subsequently diagnosed with the virus.

The suspect, identified by police as 27-year-old Ala Al Safi, was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault on April 10, 2017.

Upon further investigation, police say they discovered that a 21-year-old man also contracted HIV sometime after having an intimate encounter with Al Safi.

Police say Al Safi met the 21-year-old man in December 2016 through a dating website and also did not inform his partner about his HIV status.

Al Safi was arrested on June 19, 2017 and charged with an additional count of aggravated sexual assault.

He appeared in court on Monday.

Police say they are concerned there may be other victims and ask anyone with information about the case to call 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).