

Web staff, CP24.com





A former Woodstock nurse accused of murdering eight seniors is facing new charges.

Ontario Provincial Police have charged Elizabeth Wettlaufer with four counts of attempt murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Wettlaufer was previously charged with eight counts of first-degree murder.

Of the six new charges, four of them involve victims who were residents at Caressant Care in Woodstock while one of them pertains to a victim who resided at Telfer Place in Brant County and the final charge involves a victim who lived at a private residence in Oxford County.

The time frame of the new alleged offences is from 2007 to August, 2016.

Police say that four of the six victims have since died, however the cause of death was not attributed to Wettlaufer.

Police previously alleged that Wettlaufer used drugs to kill eight seniors while she worked at several facilities between 2007 and 2014.

The 49-year-old woman is scheduled to appear in person at a court in Woodstock today.