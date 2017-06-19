

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - A new park has opened at Ontario Place, five years after the former theme park on Toronto's waterfront was closed to the public.

The new Trillium Park is connected to the city by the William G. Davis recreational trail, named after Ontario's premier in 1971, the year when Ontario Place first opened.

The Ontario government closed the theme park in 2012 due to dwindling admissions.

The new park is part of a revitalization plan for the area and was built on a former parking lot on the eastern edge of the Ontario Place site. It now has almost 1,200 trees.

Premier Kathleen Wynne cut a ribbon Monday morning to officially open the new park and trail, about two years behind schedule.

Her government had initially planned to open the park in time for the 2015 Pan Am and Parapan Am Games.