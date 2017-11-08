

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Torontonians may soon be prohibited from listing any property other than their principal residence on short-term accommodations sites like Airbnb.

Proposed regulations that were released on Wednesday call for the creation of a new zoning category for short-term rentals as well as a central registry for anyone who is making their residence available on the short-term rental market.

If approved by city council, the regulations would mean that anyone who wants to list their whole home or part of it on a website like Airbnb would have to register with the city and pay a $50 annual fee.

The operators, who can be owners or tenants, would also have to provide 24-hour contact information to anyone renting the property, as well as a diagram with information about emergency exits.

The regulations also cap the number of nights in a calendar year in which a full unit can be rented at 180 and restrict owners from renting out any property other than their principal residence.

Meanwhile, short-term rental sites like Airbnb would also have to register with the city. They would have to pay a licensing fee of $1 for each night booked on their platform as well as a one-time application fee of $5,000.

The proposed regulations also require that licensed short-term rental companies keep records of every listing and provide them to the city’s licensing and standards department at agreed upon intervals.

In a statement issued after the release of the proposed regulations on Wednesday, Mayor John Tory said that the city has “an obligation” to respond to new emerging technology platforms like Airbnb rather than pretending like they “don’t exist.”

"By the time this item comes to city council for a final vote, I would like to see a set of regulations that address the legitimate concerns of residents who have been impacted by commercial operators, but permit people to rent out their principal residences in a reasonable manner should they choose to do so,” he said.

The proposed regulations were first approved by Mayor Tory’s executive committee in June but were further developed in the wake of a series of public consultations.

According to a staff report, 225 people attended public open houses and a further 5,316 people responded to an online survey.

The regulations will be debated by the licensing and standards committee next week and will then go to city council for final approval in December.