

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - New security initiatives at Toronto's Air Canada Centre will end in-and-out privileges and crack down on fans bringing bags into the arena.

The arena, which is home to the NHL's Maple Leafs, NBA's Raptors and NLL's Rock and is a prime venue for live shows, announced on its Twitter feed Tuesday that fans will no longer be re-admitted after exiting the ACC's gates, a measure that will impact those who would sneak outside for a smoke at intermissions.

The re-entry policy change is in addition to a measure in effect since Sept. 1 that limits the size of bags allowed into the arena to 14 x 14 x 6 inches, a smaller size than an average backpack. Larger bags will not be permitted into the area.

The restriction on bags was in place for a Depeche Mode concert earlier in September, but was an issue for Toronto's sports fans for the first time on Tuesday when the Maple Leafs played their first home pre-season game of the 2017-18 season.