New security measures at ACC crack down on bags, in-and-out privileges
A crowd of people gathers inside the Air Canada Centre in Toronto Wednesday, December 1, 2010. Scotiabank's estimated $800-million deal for the naming rights to the Air Canada Centre is the latest move by the corporation that sees itself as "the bank of hockey" to corner the sponsorship market of the national pastime. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, September 19, 2017 8:55PM EDT
TORONTO - New security initiatives at Toronto's Air Canada Centre will end in-and-out privileges and crack down on fans bringing bags into the arena.
The arena, which is home to the NHL's Maple Leafs, NBA's Raptors and NLL's Rock and is a prime venue for live shows, announced on its Twitter feed Tuesday that fans will no longer be re-admitted after exiting the ACC's gates, a measure that will impact those who would sneak outside for a smoke at intermissions.
The re-entry policy change is in addition to a measure in effect since Sept. 1 that limits the size of bags allowed into the arena to 14 x 14 x 6 inches, a smaller size than an average backpack. Larger bags will not be permitted into the area.
The restriction on bags was in place for a Depeche Mode concert earlier in September, but was an issue for Toronto's sports fans for the first time on Tuesday when the Maple Leafs played their first home pre-season game of the 2017-18 season.