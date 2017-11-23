

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Next week Mayor John Tory’s executive committee will debate implementing enhanced security measures at city hall, including the possibility of installing metal detectors and doing bag checks at the downtown building.

In a report posted online, city staff outline a number of measures that could help make city hall more secure, including “patron screening.”

“Patron screening is done to various degrees at Provincial Legislatures, City Halls at large cities in the United States, City Halls for two large Canadian cities, Courts, and sport and entertainment venues such as the Air Canada Centre and Rogers Centre,” the report reads.

“The Provincial Legislatures of Alberta, Ontario, Saskatchewan, and Quebec, amongst others, all use visitor control consisting of reduced entrances for members of the public staffed with law enforcement and visitor sign-in.”

The City of Calgary introduced screening measures at city hall in 2015 and the City of Edmonton followed suit in October of this year.

Other ways to tighten security, according to the staff report, include “vehicle mitigation measures” and modifying a glass wall in the council chamber.

The idea of increasing security at Toronto city hall came after Canada’s domestic terrorism threat level was increased from low to medium on Oct. 1, 2014.

“As there is no indication that the level will again be lowered anytime in the near future, there is a need to consider security enhancements as more permanent in nature,” the report reads.

Additional security staffing is estimated to cost an extra $774,000 annually and implementing the proposed new security measures would require an additional $500,000 in one-time capital funding, according to staff.

In an emailed statement sent to CP24 Thursday, Tory’s office said the mayor is “dedicated to making sure all our residents and employees in our city facilities are safe.”

“There are modern realities that mean safety has to be a priority,” the statement read. “To that end, the Mayor must take the advice from our safety experts, but City Hall is a public building, and so he looks forward to also hearing from the public on this matter."