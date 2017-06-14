

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The distance that the TTC’s new streetcars are travelling before experiencing a significant technical failure appears to be trending downwards, raising some concerns about the reliability of the vehicles.

According to statistics contained in a monthly report from TTC CEO Andy Byford, the vehicles travelled an average of 5,530 kilometres before failing in April. That is down from an average of 7,372 kilometres travelled before failure in March and 16,431 kilometres in February.

The number is also well short of the 35,000 kilometre threshold for defect-free travel that is supposed to be reached beginning with the delivery of the 60th streetcar. Right now, there are 35 of the new streetcars in service and the total number of vehicles delivered is supposed to hit 70 by the end of 2016.

In his report, Byford says the schedule for the delivery of the streetcars remains at risk due to “known manufacturing issues” but he said that Bombardier does “remain on track to deliver a cumulative 70 vehicles by year end.”

The TTC is spending $.12 billion to replace its entire streetcar fleet; however the order has been plagued by numerous delays and vehicle quality issues.

For its part, Bombardier has said that it remains on track to deliver all vehicles by 2019.