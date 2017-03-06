

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Not all Canadian travellers diagnosed with the Zika virus experienced mild symptoms, according to a new study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.

The study, published Monday, examined 1,118 travellers who returned from the Americas and attended seven travel medicine clinics in urban centres across the country between Oct. 2015 and Sept. 2016.

Of those 1,118 travellers, 41 (3.7 per cent) were diagnosed with Zika. Two of the travellers with Zika had symptoms resembling those of Guillain-Barre syndrome, which under severe circumstances can lead to temporary paralysis. One of the two travellers who experienced symptoms similar to Guillain-Barre syndrome also had Zika viral meningitis.

Rash and fever were the most common symptoms experienced by those diagnosed with the virus.

Of those diagnosed with Zika, 24 were women and 19 were of childbearing age. Three of those women were pregnant.

According to the study, congenital transmission occurred in two of the three pregnancies.

“Even in this small cohort, we observed the full clinical spectrum of acute Zika virus, including adverse fetal and neurologic outcomes. Our observations suggest that complications from Zika infection are under-estimated by data arising exclusively from populations where Zika is endemic,” the study’s authors wrote.

Forty of the 41 diagnosed with Zika contracted it through probable mosquito exposure and one case was confirmed to be sexually transmitted.

The researchers also found that of those 1,118 travellers, an equal number of people diagnosed with Zika were also diagnosed with dengue, another mosquito-borne illness. No severe complications were found in those who contracted dengue, the study found.

The authors of the study warned about the limitations of the research given the study’s small sample size and the fact that it only included people ill enough to be sent to a specialized clinic.

“Moreover, those who acquired mild or asymptomatic Zika virus infection during long-duration travel may not be represented in our database, because they may be less likely to seek care upon return,” the study continued.

The authors noted that the cases identified in the study accounted for only 12 per cent of the 330 Zika cases confirmed by the Government of Canada as of Oct. 6, 2016.