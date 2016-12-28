

Chris Fox, CP24.com





GO Transit service between and Toronto will be getting a boost just in time for New Year’s Eve.

As of Dec. 31, GO Transit will be offering weekend and holiday service along its Barrie line.

The service will include southbound trains from Barrie’s Allandale GO Station at 9:03 a.m., 9:47 a.m. and 11:02 a.m. and northbound trains from Union Station at 4:28 p.m., 9:50 p.m. and 10:50 p.m.

GO Transit will also be running supplementary trains on New Year’s Eve that will leave Union Station at 12:25 a.m., 1:25 a.m. and 2:25 a.m.

GO Transit has previously only offered weekday service to Barrie, though in recent years there has been weekend service during the summer months.

In advance of the change, Metrolinx says members of its transit safety team will be visiting residents along the Barrie corridor to remind them about the start of weekend service and the importance of using caution around railways.