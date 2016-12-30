News you can use for Friday, Dec. 30, 2016
People watch fireworks at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Pawel Dwulit
Web Staff , CP24.com
Published Friday, December 30, 2016 7:49AM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 30, 2016 7:52AM EST
Eastbound Hwy. 401 is closed in Ajax due to a serious collision and crews are preparing for tomorrow’s celebration in Nathan Phillips Square. Here is some news you can use for Friday, Dec. 30, 2016:
Traffic:
Eastbound lanes of Highway 401 are closed at Salem Road in Ajax after a serious collision.
Weather:
A mix of sun and cloud is in the forecast today with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Environment Canada is calling for a high of 2 C.
Headlines:
- A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Scarborough late Thursday night.
- A male construction worker was injured in an industrial accident at an Oakville shopping centre overnight.
- Police say a man was arrested after he crashed his car while attempting to avoid a RIDE check on Old Weston Road.
Events:
- Crews are preparing for tomorrow’s New Year’s Eve celebration in Nathan Phillips Square. A number of road closures will be in place for the event.
- Evergreen’s Winter Village is on at the Brick Works. The event runs until Dec. 31.
Sports:
- The Leafs defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning last night 3-2 in Florida.
- The Raptors fell to Phoenix last night 99-91.