

Web Staff , CP24.com





Eastbound Hwy. 401 is closed in Ajax due to a serious collision and crews are preparing for tomorrow’s celebration in Nathan Phillips Square. Here is some news you can use for Friday, Dec. 30, 2016:

Traffic:

Eastbound lanes of Highway 401 are closed at Salem Road in Ajax after a serious collision.

Weather:

A mix of sun and cloud is in the forecast today with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Environment Canada is calling for a high of 2 C.

Headlines:

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Scarborough late Thursday night.

A male construction worker was injured in an industrial accident at an Oakville shopping centre overnight.

Police say a man was arrested after he crashed his car while attempting to avoid a RIDE check on Old Weston Road.

Events:

Crews are preparing for tomorrow’s New Year’s Eve celebration in Nathan Phillips Square. A number of road closures will be in place for the event.

Evergreen’s Winter Village is on at the Brick Works. The event runs until Dec. 31.

