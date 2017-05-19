

Web Staff, CP24.com





Flooding has rendered Toronto Island off limits for the foreseeable future and Julian Assange is no longer wanted by Sweden, here is the news you can use for Friday, May 19, 2017

Weather:

It’s 10C now, rising to 16 C by this afternoon, with partly to mostly-cloudy skies for much of the day.

Traffic:

The eastbound 401 before the 427 is experiencing regular volume delays, while the westbound 401 is slow at Markham Road.

News Headlines:

Police are searching for an 11-month-old boy who may be with his mother

Toronto Mayor John Tory will give an update on flooding threat to Toronto Island

Peterborough teen wins award in honour of Princess Diana

Sweden drops rape case against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

Sports:

The Toronto Blue Jays take on the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore tonight at 7:05 p.m. Toronto FC takes on New York Red Bulls tonight in New York starting at 7:30 p.m. The club is hunting for its seventh straight win, which would be a new club record.

Events:

Culinary Ontario Festival at Ontario Place

Chinese Culture and Tourism Festival at City Hall

Revive the Vibe –Evergreen Brickworks