News you can use for Friday, May 19, 2017
Lake Ontario has risen 15 centimetres in the last two days, wreaking havoc on Toronto Island's shoreline. (Travis Dhanraj/CP24)
Web Staff, CP24.com
Published Friday, May 19, 2017 7:18AM EDT
Flooding has rendered Toronto Island off limits for the foreseeable future and Julian Assange is no longer wanted by Sweden, here is the news you can use for Friday, May 19, 2017
Weather:
It’s 10C now, rising to 16 C by this afternoon, with partly to mostly-cloudy skies for much of the day.
Traffic:
The eastbound 401 before the 427 is experiencing regular volume delays, while the westbound 401 is slow at Markham Road.
News Headlines:
Police are searching for an 11-month-old boy who may be with his mother
Toronto Mayor John Tory will give an update on flooding threat to Toronto Island
Peterborough teen wins award in honour of Princess Diana
Sweden drops rape case against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange
Sports:
The Toronto Blue Jays take on the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore tonight at 7:05 p.m. Toronto FC takes on New York Red Bulls tonight in New York starting at 7:30 p.m. The club is hunting for its seventh straight win, which would be a new club record.
Events:
Culinary Ontario Festival at Ontario Place
Chinese Culture and Tourism Festival at City Hall
Revive the Vibe –Evergreen Brickworks