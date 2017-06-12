News You Can Use for June 12, 2017
CP24.com
Published Monday, June 12, 2017 6:49AM EDT
A Vaughan bakery is being called suspicious, a Canadian musical won at the Tony’s and the GTA will be under scorching heat once again. Here’s all the News You Can Use for June 12, 2017.
Headlines
- York Regional Police say Vaughan bakery fire ‘suspicious
- The GTA remains under a heat warning
- ‘Come From Away’ wins one of seven awards it was nominated for
- Toronto Zoo workers ratify contract
Traffic/TTC
There are no major traffic or TTC disruptions this morning
Weather
Today we are expected to reach a high of 34 C but with the humidex it will feel more like 41.
Sports
- The Pittsburgh Penguins won the Stanley Cup yet again last night
- Game 5 of the NBA finals happens tonight at 5 p.m. in Oakland.
- The Toronto Blue Jays play the Tampa Bay Rays tomorrow at home at 7 p.m.