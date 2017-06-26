

A tragic accident in Mississauga, an LCBO strike averted and some rainy days ahead. Here’s all the News You Can Use for June 26, 2017.

News

Two children and one adult were killed in a late-night crash in Mississauga. Now, police are trying to determine how it happened.

No need to panic ahead of the Canada Day weekend as the LCBO strike has been averted.

Today we’ll hear from family and friends of eight elderly people murdered in their nursing home as a sentencing hearing begins for former nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer. We've got a LIVE blog from inside the courtroom.

Traffic

Winston Churhill has reopened in both directions at the QEW after an overnight closure for a police investigation.

Lane restrictions on Lake Shore Blvd. between Parliament and Lower Sherbourne streets due to road work.

Lane restrictions on Lake Shore Blvd in both directions due to work on the Gardiner Expressway substructure.

Lake Shore Blvd. between Strachan and New Brunswick Way, middle and curb lane occupied due to setting up of concrete barriers.

Eastbound curb lane of Gardiner Expressway between Bathurst and York streets closed due to removal of Yonge/Bay/York ramp. Eastbound Gardiner off-ramp closure at York/Bay/Yonge

Weather

It will be a rainy start to the week. There’s a 70 per cent chance of rain Monday with a high of 21 C. The rain will continue Tuesday as the high is expected to reach 20 C. Beautiful Wednesday is in the forecast with sunny skies and 26 C.

Sports

The Blue Jays are not playing tonight. They will play the Orioles Tuesday evening.

Toronto FC play Saturday in Texas against the FC Dallas.

What’s On

Joss Stone will play at the Toronto Jazz Festival tonight.

ROM presents Anishinaabeg: Art & Power, a look at the life and traditions of one of the most diverse indigenous communities in North America.

See some rare artifacts at the Hockey Hall of Fame NHL Centennial Exhibit – an exhibition only showing this year.