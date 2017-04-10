News you can use for Monday, April 10, 2017
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, April 10, 2017 7:55AM EDT
An unseasonably warm day is on tap for Toronto. Here is some news you can use for Monday, April 10, 2017:
Weather:
Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 22 C in Toronto today.
Traffic:
Motorists may notice some changes along the eastbound Gardiner Expressway downtown this morning ahead of a major long-term ramp closure.
Headlines:
- A vehicle previously wanted in connection with the murder of a 27-year-old pregnant woman in Pickering on Friday night has been located by police.
- Toronto police say they are searching for a suspect after multiple cab drivers were robbed in the Beaches over the past few days.
- Residents of an Annex triplex were evacuated this morning after a fire broke out in an upper apartment.
Events:
- Alec Baldwin will be at the Indigo near Bay and Bloor streets tonight from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to discuss his memoir ‘Nevertheless.’
- Bon Jovi is performing tonight at the Air Canada Centre. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.
Sports:
- The Leafs will be taking on the Washington Capitals in the first round of the playoffs after a 3-2 loss last night to the Columbus Blue Jackets.
- The Blue Jays fell 7-2 to the Tampa Bay Rays last night at Tropicana Field.