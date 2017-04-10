

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





An unseasonably warm day is on tap for Toronto. Here is some news you can use for Monday, April 10, 2017:

Weather:

Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 22 C in Toronto today.

Traffic:

Motorists may notice some changes along the eastbound Gardiner Expressway downtown this morning ahead of a major long-term ramp closure.

Headlines:

A vehicle previously wanted in connection with the murder of a 27-year-old pregnant woman in Pickering on Friday night has been located by police.

Toronto police say they are searching for a suspect after multiple cab drivers were robbed in the Beaches over the past few days.

Residents of an Annex triplex were evacuated this morning after a fire broke out in an upper apartment.

Events:

Alec Baldwin will be at the Indigo near Bay and Bloor streets tonight from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to discuss his memoir ‘Nevertheless.’

Bon Jovi is performing tonight at the Air Canada Centre. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Sports: