

Web Staff , CP24.com





A busy downtown off-ramp from the eastbound Gardiner is now closed until January 2018 and the Leafs host their first playoff game against the Capitals at the ACC tonight. Here is some news you can use for Monday, April 17, 2017:

Weather:

Toronto will see a mix of sun and cloud today with a high of 14 C.

Headlines:

One person was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Wexford.

The downtown off-ramp from the eastbound Gardiner Expressway to Yonge, York and Bay streets is now closed until January 2018.

One person suffered serious burns after a house fire in Guildwood.

Events:

Today is the last day to catch the Nordstrom Warehouse Sale at the International Centre.

The 2017 Toronto Salsa Festival is on for one more day at the Sheraton Centre.

Sports: