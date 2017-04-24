

Web Staff , CP24.com





The Leafs have been eliminated from the playoffs but the Raptors are continuing to give Toronto sports fans something to cheer for tonight as they take on the Bucks in Game 5. Here is some news you can use for Monday, April 24, 2017:

Weather:

Environment Canada is calling for sun and a high of 12 C in Toronto today.

Headlines:

No injuries were reported after a driver crashed into a house in Dovercourt Park and struck a gas line.

Police are appealing for new information in the 2003 fatal shooting of a cab driver in Scarborough.

Longo’s is recalling several ground meat products due to possible E. coli contamination.

Events:

Clean Bandit is performing tonight at The Phoenix Concert Theatre. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Images Festival 2017 is on now until April 27 with exhibitions across Toronto.

Sports: