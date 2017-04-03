

Web Staff , CP24.com





Rain is on the way for Toronto and the Blue Jays kick off the regular season in Baltimore this afternoon. Here is some news you can use for Monday, April 3, 2017:

Weather:

Cloudy skies are in Toronto’s forecast today. The city will see a high of 10 C and there is a 60 chance of showers this morning.

Headlines:

Three people were wounded this morning following a shooting at a nightclub in Woodbridge.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto and Hamilton as well as the regions of Halton, Peel, York and Durham. The national weather agency is warning of a “significant early April rainfall” in the region starting today.

One man is receiving treatment at a Toronto trauma centre after a shooting in Scarborough early this morning.

Events:

John Mayor is performing tonight at the Air Canada Centre. The show starts at 7 p.m.

Sports: