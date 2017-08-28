

Web Staff , CP24.com





The Boss will be performing at the Invictus Games closing ceremony next month in Toronto and the city will see a mix of sun and cloud today. Here is some news you can use for Monday, Aug. 28, 2017.

Weather:

Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud today with a high of 22 C.

Traffic:

Airport Road is closed near Old School Road in Caledon due to single-vehicle collision.

Headlines:

No injuries were reported after an overnight fire at an apartment building near Sherbourne and Queen streets.

Bruce Springsteen will be performing at the closing ceremony for the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto next month.

A Canadian forestry company has promised to help Houston rebuild with a shipment of lumber.

Events:

The CNE is on in Toronto and will run until Labour Day weekend. The fair is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Sports: