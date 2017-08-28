News you can use for Monday, Aug. 28, 2017
Toronto's skyline is pictured. (Chris Kitching/CP24)
Web Staff , CP24.com
Published Monday, August 28, 2017 7:39AM EDT
The Boss will be performing at the Invictus Games closing ceremony next month in Toronto and the city will see a mix of sun and cloud today. Here is some news you can use for Monday, Aug. 28, 2017.
Weather:
Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud today with a high of 22 C.
Traffic:
Airport Road is closed near Old School Road in Caledon due to single-vehicle collision.
Headlines:
- No injuries were reported after an overnight fire at an apartment building near Sherbourne and Queen streets.
- Bruce Springsteen will be performing at the closing ceremony for the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto next month.
- A Canadian forestry company has promised to help Houston rebuild with a shipment of lumber.
Events:
The CNE is on in Toronto and will run until Labour Day weekend. The fair is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Sports:
- Toronto FC defeated the Montreal Impact 3-1 at Saputo Stadium on Sunday.
- The Blue Jays fell to the Minnesota Twins 7-2 at the Rogers Centre on Sunday.