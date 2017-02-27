News you can use for Monday, Feb. 27, 2017
The CN Tower is pictured from downtown Toronto during sunrise. (Joshua Freeman /CP24)
Web Staff, CP24.com
Published Monday, February 27, 2017 7:16AM EST
More mild weather is in Toronto’s forecast. Here is some news you can use for Monday, Feb. 27, 2017:
Weather:
Environment Canada is calling for mainly sunny skies and a high of 8 C today in Toronto.
Headlines:
- ‘Moonlight’ won best picture at the Oscars last night after ‘La La Land’ was mistakenly identified as the winner. Is has been dubbed one of the biggest mix-ups in the history of the awards show.
- Police will be providing an update this morning on a 2012 shooting of a TTC employee at Dupont Station.
- NDP MP Guy Caron is expected to join the federal NDP leadership race today one day after northern Ontario MP Charlie Angus announced his intention to run.
Events:
- Bill Talent takes the stage tonight at the Air Canada Centre. The show starts at 7 p.m.
- The Best of TechTO will be held at city hall tonight. The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Sports:
- The Raptors defeated the Portland Trail Blazers last night 112-106 at the Air Canada Centre.
- Toronto Blue Jays take on the The Pittsburgh Pirates at 1 p.m. today in MLB pre-season action.