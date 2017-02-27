

Web Staff, CP24.com





More mild weather is in Toronto’s forecast. Here is some news you can use for Monday, Feb. 27, 2017:

Weather:

Environment Canada is calling for mainly sunny skies and a high of 8 C today in Toronto.

Headlines:

‘Moonlight’ won best picture at the Oscars last night after ‘La La Land’ was mistakenly identified as the winner. Is has been dubbed one of the biggest mix-ups in the history of the awards show.

Police will be providing an update this morning on a 2012 shooting of a TTC employee at Dupont Station.

NDP MP Guy Caron is expected to join the federal NDP leadership race today one day after northern Ontario MP Charlie Angus announced his intention to run.

Events:

Bill Talent takes the stage tonight at the Air Canada Centre. The show starts at 7 p.m.

The Best of TechTO will be held at city hall tonight. The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Sports: