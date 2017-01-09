News you can use for Monday, Jan. 9, 2017
Toronto's skyline is pictured here.
Web Staff , CP24.com
Published Monday, January 9, 2017 7:16AM EST
Snow is in the forecast for the GTA tonight and a travel advisory has been issued for the Highway 401 corridor between Oshawa and Belleville today. Here is some news you can use for Monday, Jan. 9, 2017:
Weather:
More frigid weather is in the forecast today. Toronto will see wind chill values of up to -17, Environment Canada says.
Headlines:
- Police are investigating after a man suffering from stab wounds walked into a Mississauga McDonald’s overnight.
- Flurries could create poor visibility and slippery road conditions on the Highway 401 corridor between Oshawa and Belleville today, Environment Canada warns.
- Leaders in La Loche, Saskatchewan will be speaking today ahead of the one-year anniversary of a deadly school shooting in the community on Jan. 22, 2016.
Events:
The Next Stage Theatre Festival continues at the Factory Theatre in Toronto. The event runs until Jan. 15.
Sports:
The Raptors fell to the Houston Rockets 129- 122 last night at the Air Canada Centre.