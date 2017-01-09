

Web Staff , CP24.com





Snow is in the forecast for the GTA tonight and a travel advisory has been issued for the Highway 401 corridor between Oshawa and Belleville today. Here is some news you can use for Monday, Jan. 9, 2017:

Weather:

More frigid weather is in the forecast today. Toronto will see wind chill values of up to -17, Environment Canada says.

Headlines:

Police are investigating after a man suffering from stab wounds walked into a Mississauga McDonald’s overnight.

Flurries could create poor visibility and slippery road conditions on the Highway 401 corridor between Oshawa and Belleville today, Environment Canada warns.

Leaders in La Loche, Saskatchewan will be speaking today ahead of the one-year anniversary of a deadly school shooting in the community on Jan. 22, 2016.

Events:

The Next Stage Theatre Festival continues at the Factory Theatre in Toronto. The event runs until Jan. 15.

Sports:

The Raptors fell to the Houston Rockets 129- 122 last night at the Air Canada Centre.