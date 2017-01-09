Snow is in the forecast for the GTA tonight and a travel advisory has been issued for the Highway 401 corridor between Oshawa and Belleville today. Here is some news you can use for Monday, Jan. 9, 2017:

Weather:

More frigid weather is in the forecast today. Toronto will see wind chill values of up to -17, Environment Canada says.

Headlines:

  • Police are investigating after a man suffering from stab wounds walked into a Mississauga McDonald’s overnight.
  • Flurries could create poor visibility and slippery road conditions on the Highway 401 corridor between Oshawa and Belleville today, Environment Canada warns.
  • Leaders in La Loche, Saskatchewan will be speaking today ahead of the one-year anniversary of a deadly school shooting in the community on Jan. 22, 2016.

Events:

The Next Stage Theatre Festival continues at the Factory Theatre in Toronto. The event runs until Jan. 15.

Sports:

The Raptors fell to the Houston Rockets 129- 122 last night at the Air Canada Centre.