

Web Staff , CP24.com





Rain and a thunderstorm are possible in Toronto this afternoon and the province is seeking input from the public on the proposed $15 minimum wage. Here is some news you can use for Monday, July 10, 2017:

Traffic:

All northbound lanes of Highway 427 have reopened at Finch Avenue following a collision earlier this morning.

Weather:

Environment Canada is calling for mainly cloudy skies in Toronto with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. The city will see a high of 26 C today but the temperature will feel closer to 32 with humidity.

Headlines:

Police are searching for the scene of a shooting that left a 36-year-old man injured early this morning.

The province is seeking public input on the proposed $15 minimum wage.

Police are investigating what is believed to be a suspicious fire outside a home in Toronto’s Silverthorn neighbourhood early Monday morning.

Events:

The Toronto’s Fringe’s nightly Cabaret is back at the Fringe Club tonight from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Gorrillaz is performing at the Air Canada Centre tonight. The show starts at 8 p.m.

Sports: