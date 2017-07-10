News you can use for Monday, July 10, 2017
Toronto's downtown skyline is pictured in this file photo.
Web Staff , CP24.com
Published Monday, July 10, 2017 7:26AM EDT
Rain and a thunderstorm are possible in Toronto this afternoon and the province is seeking input from the public on the proposed $15 minimum wage. Here is some news you can use for Monday, July 10, 2017:
Traffic:
All northbound lanes of Highway 427 have reopened at Finch Avenue following a collision earlier this morning.
Weather:
Environment Canada is calling for mainly cloudy skies in Toronto with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. The city will see a high of 26 C today but the temperature will feel closer to 32 with humidity.
Headlines:
- Police are searching for the scene of a shooting that left a 36-year-old man injured early this morning.
- The province is seeking public input on the proposed $15 minimum wage.
- Police are investigating what is believed to be a suspicious fire outside a home in Toronto’s Silverthorn neighbourhood early Monday morning.
Events:
- The Toronto’s Fringe’s nightly Cabaret is back at the Fringe Club tonight from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Gorrillaz is performing at the Air Canada Centre tonight. The show starts at 8 p.m.
Sports:
- The Jays fell to the Houston Astros 19-1 yesterday at the Rogers Centre.
- The Toronto Raptors are trading DeMarre Carroll to the Nets and securing C.J. Miles in exchange for Corey Joseph, The Associated Press is reporting.