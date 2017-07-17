

Long-term road work has shut down a busy section of Dundas Street for the next two months and another humid day is on tap for Toronto. Here is some news you can use for Monday, July 17, 2017:

Weather:

Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud in Toronto today. The city will see a high of 25 C but it will feel closer to 32 with humidity.

Headlines:

A Toronto paramedic and his partner have been identified as the two people killed after a vehicle collided with a group of motorcyclists in Haliburton County over the weekend.

One male is in hospital this morning with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a fight outside a gym in North York.

The eastbound lanes of Dundas Street will be shut down between Bay and Church streets starting Monday to accommodate a lengthy construction project in the area.

Events:

Adelaide Easts continues for another week on the second floor terrace of Adelaide Place, located at 150 York Street.

