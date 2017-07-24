News you can use for Monday, July 24, 2017
Toronto's skyline.
Web Staff , CP24.com
Published Monday, July 24, 2017 8:02AM EDT
Toronto could see rain this afternoon and the Jays look to snap a three-game losing streak tonight against the Athletics. Here is some news you can use for Monday, July 24, 2017:
Weather:
Mainly cloudy skies in Toronto today with a high of 23 C. The city could see some showers later this afternoon.
Headlines:
- A funeral will be held this morning for a Toronto teen who drowned on a class trip to Algonquin Park earlier this month.
- Some British Columbia residents affected by wildfires have been allowed to return to their homes but thousands of others are still displaced.
- The provincial government is announcing additional funding for more full-time mental health workers in Pikangikum First Nation.
Events:
- The Drake Hotel is hosting The Great Canadian Butter Tart Battle tonight from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Adelaide Eats is on at 150 York Street from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sports:
The Blue Jays are taking on the Athletics tonight at 7:07 p.m.