

Web Staff , CP24.com





Toronto could see rain this afternoon and the Jays look to snap a three-game losing streak tonight against the Athletics. Here is some news you can use for Monday, July 24, 2017:

Weather:

Mainly cloudy skies in Toronto today with a high of 23 C. The city could see some showers later this afternoon.

Headlines:

A funeral will be held this morning for a Toronto teen who drowned on a class trip to Algonquin Park earlier this month.

Some British Columbia residents affected by wildfires have been allowed to return to their homes but thousands of others are still displaced.

The provincial government is announcing additional funding for more full-time mental health workers in Pikangikum First Nation.

Events:

The Drake Hotel is hosting The Great Canadian Butter Tart Battle tonight from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Adelaide Eats is on at 150 York Street from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sports:

The Blue Jays are taking on the Athletics tonight at 7:07 p.m.