Hamilton and parts of the Greater Toronto Area are in for a big blast of winter weather and March Break begins. Here is some news you can use for Monday, March 13, 2017:

Weather:

Periods of snow are expected to begin in Toronto late this morning. The city is expected to see a high of -6 C today.

Stories:

Don’t put away your snow shovels and parkas just yet. Hamilton, Niagara, Oakville and Burlington are under a winter storm warning and parts of the region could see as much as of 30 centimetres of snow by Tuesday night.

Syrian refugee Tareq Hadhad says his family’s Nova Scotia chocolate business is an example of the value of Canadian ‘openness.’

An 18-year-old man was seriously injured last night after he was stabbed near Fairview Mall in North York.

Events:

March Break begins today for most elementary and high school students in the GTA and the City of Toronto is offering a number of March Break camps for students this year.

The Flaming Lips are performing tonight at Rebel. The show begins at 8 p.m.

Sports:

The Raptors are taking on the Dallas Mavericks at the Air Canada Centre tonight at 7:30 p.m.