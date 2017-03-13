News you can use for Monday, March 13, 2017
Web Staff , CP24.com
Published Monday, March 13, 2017 7:15AM EDT
Hamilton and parts of the Greater Toronto Area are in for a big blast of winter weather and March Break begins. Here is some news you can use for Monday, March 13, 2017:
Weather:
Periods of snow are expected to begin in Toronto late this morning. The city is expected to see a high of -6 C today.
Stories:
- Don’t put away your snow shovels and parkas just yet. Hamilton, Niagara, Oakville and Burlington are under a winter storm warning and parts of the region could see as much as of 30 centimetres of snow by Tuesday night.
- Syrian refugee Tareq Hadhad says his family’s Nova Scotia chocolate business is an example of the value of Canadian ‘openness.’
- An 18-year-old man was seriously injured last night after he was stabbed near Fairview Mall in North York.
Events:
- March Break begins today for most elementary and high school students in the GTA and the City of Toronto is offering a number of March Break camps for students this year.
- The Flaming Lips are performing tonight at Rebel. The show begins at 8 p.m.
Sports:
The Raptors are taking on the Dallas Mavericks at the Air Canada Centre tonight at 7:30 p.m.