

Web Staff , CP24.com





Rain is in Toronto’s forecast today and police are appealing for new information in a 2011 unsolved homicide. Here is some news you can use for Monday, March 27, 2017:

Weather:

There is a 40 per cent chance of rain this afternoon in Toronto. The city will see a high of 14 C today.

Headlines:

Toronto police are appealing for new information in an unsolved homicide investigation dating back to 2001.

One suspect is in custody after a stabbing near a restaurant in Scarborough’s Ionview neighbourhood.

A new study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal found that firearms injure a child or youth almost every day in Ontario.

Events:

The Toronto Storytelling Festival is on now until April 2 with events at venues including the Royal Ontario Museum and Habourfront Centre.

Sarah Polley will discuss her film ‘Away From Her’ as part of the TIFF Bell Lightbox’s Books on Film series. The event starts at 7 p.m. tonight.

Sports:

The Raptors host the Orlando Magic tonight at 7:30 p.m.