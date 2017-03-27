News you can use for Monday, March 27, 2017
People walk in Toronto's financial district in Toronto, on Oct. 29, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Web Staff , CP24.com
Published Monday, March 27, 2017 7:55AM EDT
Rain is in Toronto’s forecast today and police are appealing for new information in a 2011 unsolved homicide. Here is some news you can use for Monday, March 27, 2017:
Weather:
There is a 40 per cent chance of rain this afternoon in Toronto. The city will see a high of 14 C today.
Headlines:
- Toronto police are appealing for new information in an unsolved homicide investigation dating back to 2001.
- One suspect is in custody after a stabbing near a restaurant in Scarborough’s Ionview neighbourhood.
- A new study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal found that firearms injure a child or youth almost every day in Ontario.
Events:
- The Toronto Storytelling Festival is on now until April 2 with events at venues including the Royal Ontario Museum and Habourfront Centre.
- Sarah Polley will discuss her film ‘Away From Her’ as part of the TIFF Bell Lightbox’s Books on Film series. The event starts at 7 p.m. tonight.
Sports:
The Raptors host the Orlando Magic tonight at 7:30 p.m.