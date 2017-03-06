

Web Staff , CP24.com





Toronto could see periods of rain today and the city is celebrating Toronto’s 183rd birthday. Here is some news you can use for Monday, March 6, 2017:

Weather:

Environment Canada is calling for cloudy skies, a chance of rain and a high of 7 C in Toronto today.

Headlines:

One person was taken to hospital this morning following a crash in Roncesvalles Village.

The Ontario Progressive Conservatives are asking the province’s budget watchdog to do a full costing of the Wynne government’s plan to reduce hydro bills.

A new Royal LePage study looks at what kind of home $1 million can buy you across Canadian cities.

Events:

Today is Toronto’s 183rd birthday

The 12th Annual Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival is on at various locations across the city until March 12.

Toronto Men’s Fashion Week is back this week at Waterworks, located at 505 Richmond Street West.

Sports:

The Blue Jays fell to the Tampa Bay Rays 5-3 yesterday in pre-season action.