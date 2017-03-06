News you can use for Monday, March 6, 2017
The Toronto skyline is pictured from the island airport. (Joshua Freeman /CP24)
Web Staff , CP24.com
Published Monday, March 6, 2017 7:42AM EST
Toronto could see periods of rain today and the city is celebrating Toronto’s 183rd birthday. Here is some news you can use for Monday, March 6, 2017:
Weather:
Environment Canada is calling for cloudy skies, a chance of rain and a high of 7 C in Toronto today.
Headlines:
- One person was taken to hospital this morning following a crash in Roncesvalles Village.
- The Ontario Progressive Conservatives are asking the province’s budget watchdog to do a full costing of the Wynne government’s plan to reduce hydro bills.
- A new Royal LePage study looks at what kind of home $1 million can buy you across Canadian cities.
Events:
- Today is Toronto’s 183rd birthday
- The 12th Annual Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival is on at various locations across the city until March 12.
- Toronto Men’s Fashion Week is back this week at Waterworks, located at 505 Richmond Street West.
Sports:
The Blue Jays fell to the Tampa Bay Rays 5-3 yesterday in pre-season action.