News you can use for Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Saturday, December 24, 2016 8:31AM EST
Mild wet weather for Christmas Eve, water main breaks and a gigantic lottery prize goes unclaimed yet again, here’s all the news you can use for Saturday, December 24, 2016.
Traffic:
One northbound lane of Bathurst Street north of Glencairn Avenue is closed due to a water main break. No other disruptions to mention on major GTA highways.
Weather:
It’s 2C right now with cloudy skies and occasional showers. It will rise to 4 C this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. A low of -1 C overnight.
News headlines:
Water main ruptures along Bathurst Street in North York
No winning ticket for Friday’s $60 million Lotto Max jackpot
What’s open and closed for Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016
Sports:
All of Toronto’s major sports teams are off on Saturday.
Events:
Wishlist Holiday Pop-Up Market
Fall 2016 Exhibition Season at The Power Plant
Spirited Away: The Films of Studio Ghibli at TIFF