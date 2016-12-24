

Mild wet weather for Christmas Eve, water main breaks and a gigantic lottery prize goes unclaimed yet again, here’s all the news you can use for Saturday, December 24, 2016.

Traffic:

One northbound lane of Bathurst Street north of Glencairn Avenue is closed due to a water main break. No other disruptions to mention on major GTA highways.

Weather:

It’s 2C right now with cloudy skies and occasional showers. It will rise to 4 C this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. A low of -1 C overnight.

News headlines:

Water main ruptures along Bathurst Street in North York

No winning ticket for Friday’s $60 million Lotto Max jackpot

What’s open and closed for Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016

Raptors and Leafs notch wins

Sports:

All of Toronto’s major sports teams are off on Saturday.

Events:

Wishlist Holiday Pop-Up Market

Fall 2016 Exhibition Season at The Power Plant

Spirited Away: The Films of Studio Ghibli at TIFF