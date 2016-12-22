

Web Staff , CP24.com





Most Canadians can expect a white Christmas this year and adoption is up at animal shelters across the country. Here is some news you can use for Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016:

Weather:

Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud this morning with a high of 3 C.

Headlines:

Toronto police will be providing an update this morning on their investigation into a series of break-and-enters in Toronto.

Crews are working to extinguish a massive fire at a commercial farm building in Simcoe County this morning.

The number of homeless pets in Canada's animal shelters is lower than in past years, according to a new report by the Canadian Federation of Humane Societies.

A veteran meteorologist says most Canadians will see snow on the ground come December 25th.

Events:

Today is the last day to visit the Toronto Christmas Market in the Distillery District.

The Strumbellas are performing tonight at The Danforth Music Hall. The show starts at 7 p.m.

Hot Docs cinema is screening the Christmas classic ‘A Christmas Story’ this afternoon. The event begins at 3:30 p.m.

Sports:

The Leafs are taking on the Colorado Avalanche tonight at the Pepsi Center at 9 p.m.