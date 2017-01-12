

Web Staff , CP24.com





More mild weather is in the forecast today and GTA home prices continued to surge in the fourth quarter of 2016. Here is some news you can use for Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017:

Weather:

Environment Canada is calling for a 40 per cent chance of showers this morning and a high of 7 C.

Traffic:

Chrysler Dr. closed at Queen Street in Brampton after pedestrian was struck by a school bus. Injuries are minor, police say.

Headlines:

A boy has been rushed to hospital after he was found injured on the ground next to a high-rise building in North York this morning, Toronto police say.

A law office in Hamilton’s east end was completely destroyed by a fire early Thursday morning.

Toronto home prices continued to surge in the fourth quarter of 2016 but the city actually lagged behind the rest of the GTA when it came to the pace of growth, new numbers from Royal LePage suggest.

Events:

The Next Stage Theatre Festival is on at the Factory Theatre until Jan. 15.