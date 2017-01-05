

Web Staff , CP24.com





More chilly weather is in the forecast today and Canada takes on the U.S. tonight for world junior gold. Here is some news you can use for Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017:

Weather:

Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud today with a chance of flurries this morning. Toronto will see a high of -6 C.

Headlines:

A funeral will be held today for a Toronto family killed in a fire at their cottage northeast of Peterborough on Christmas Eve.

Police say they are concerned for the safety of a 79-year-old man last seen in East York on Wednesday night.

The Toronto Real Estate Board will be releasing December home sales figures today.

Events:

Stand-up comedian Sebastian Maniscalco will take the stage at the Sony Centre for the Performing Arts tonight. The show starts at 7 p.m.

The Next Stage Theatre Festival on at the Factory Theatre until January 15.

Sports: