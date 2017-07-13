

Web Staff , CP24.com





Rain is in the forecast for the GTA today and a section of Lake Shore Boulevard is now closed for this weekend’s Honda Indy. Here is some news you can use for Thursday, July 13, 2017:

Weather:

Parts of the GTA, including Oakville, Halton Hills, Milton, Mississauga and Brampton are under a severe thunderstorm watch.

Traffic:

Lake Shore Boulevard is closed between Strachan Avenue to British Columbia Drive for the Honda Indy this weekend.

Headlines:

Police say officers called to the scene of a crash in High Park early Thursday morning stumbled upon drugs and a firearm inside the totaled vehicle.

Police are searching for suspects after a man was seriously injured during an altercation in Midtown late Wednesday night.

A 44-year-old man is in custody after a stabbing at a halfway house in the Junction late Wednesday night.

Events:

Arj Barker takes the stage tonight at Comedy Bar on Bloor Street. The show starts at 8 p.m.

Head to Liberty Village to check out the Summer Craft Beer Fest from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight.

Sports:

Canadian tennis star Milos Raonic was eliminated from Wimbledon on Wednesday after losing straight sets to Roger Federer.