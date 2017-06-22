

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





OPSEU is setting up strike headquarters in Toronto today outside the LCBO’s head office and the city could see some rain later today. Here is some news you can use for Thursday, June 22, 2017.

Weather:

There is a 30 per cent chance of rain this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Toronto will see a high of 23 C today but it will feel closer to 28 with humidity.

Traffic/ Transit:

Trains are turning back at Warden Station on Line 2 due to a Toronto Fire investigation at Kennedy Station. Shuttle buses are running.

Headlines:

The union representing many of the province’s liquor store employees plans to open up strike headquarters today directly across from the LCBO head office in Toronto.

Security camera images have been released of a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing in the lobby of a Sherbourne Street apartment building last weekend.

Organizers of a graduation ceremony for black students at the University of Toronto today say the goal of the event is to acknowledge barriers that remain for people of colour who pursue higher education.

Events:

The Harbourfront Centre will be hosting ‘Dancing on the Pier’ tonight from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Starry Night will be held at Barbara Hall Park tonight to kick off Pride festivities.

Free lunchtime concerts are held in front of Roy Thompson Hall every Thursday all summer long.

The St. Lawrence Market Neighbourhood BIA is hosting ‘Movies in St. James Park’ tonight from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tonight’s screening will be ‘Pride,’ featuring Bill Nighly, Imelda Staunton and Dominic West.

Sports:

The Jays defeated the Texas Rangers 7-5 last night at Globe Life Park in Arlington.