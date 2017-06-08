

Web Staff , CP24.com





Summer temperatures are returning to Toronto and the province is rolling out a new autism program today. Here is some news you can use for Thursday, June 8, 2017:

Weather:

Environment Canada is calling for sunny skies and a high of 24 C in Toronto today.

Headlines:

Local:

Police are searching for suspects after a man was robbed at a bank machine in Rexdale early Thursday morning.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be visiting the Quebec town where the G7 summit is set to take place next year.

Today the Ontario government is launching a new autism program that will require behavioural analysis practitioners to be regulated.

International:

Fired FBI director James Comey will recount a series of conversations with President Donald Trump at a highly anticipated hearing today.

Polling stations have opened across Britain for national elections amid heightened security worries.

Events:

The Avalanches take the stage tonight at the Phoenix Concert Theatre. The show starts at 8 p.m.

The Toronto Japanese Film Festival is on in Toronto until June 28.

Sports:

The Jays avoided a series sweep last night with a 7-5 win over Oakland last night.