News you can use for Thursday, June 8, 2017
Toronto's downtown skyline is pictured in this file photo.
Web Staff , CP24.com
Published Thursday, June 8, 2017 7:10AM EDT
Summer temperatures are returning to Toronto and the province is rolling out a new autism program today. Here is some news you can use for Thursday, June 8, 2017:
Weather:
Environment Canada is calling for sunny skies and a high of 24 C in Toronto today.
Headlines:
Local:
- Police are searching for suspects after a man was robbed at a bank machine in Rexdale early Thursday morning.
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be visiting the Quebec town where the G7 summit is set to take place next year.
- Today the Ontario government is launching a new autism program that will require behavioural analysis practitioners to be regulated.
International:
- Fired FBI director James Comey will recount a series of conversations with President Donald Trump at a highly anticipated hearing today.
- Polling stations have opened across Britain for national elections amid heightened security worries.
Events:
- The Avalanches take the stage tonight at the Phoenix Concert Theatre. The show starts at 8 p.m.
- The Toronto Japanese Film Festival is on in Toronto until June 28.
Sports:
The Jays avoided a series sweep last night with a 7-5 win over Oakland last night.