Summer temperatures are returning to Toronto and the province is rolling out a new autism program today. Here is some news you can use for Thursday, June 8, 2017:

Weather:

Environment Canada is calling for sunny skies and a high of 24 C in Toronto today.

Headlines:

Local:

  • Police are searching for suspects after a man was robbed at a bank machine in Rexdale early Thursday morning.
  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be visiting the Quebec town where the G7 summit is set to take place next year.
  • Today the Ontario government is launching a new autism program that will require behavioural analysis practitioners to be regulated.

International: 

  • Fired FBI director James Comey will recount a series of conversations with President Donald Trump at a highly anticipated hearing today. 
  • Polling stations have opened across Britain for national elections amid heightened security worries.

Events:

  • The Avalanches take the stage tonight at the Phoenix Concert Theatre. The show starts at 8 p.m.
  • The Toronto Japanese Film Festival is on in Toronto until June 28.

Sports:

The Jays avoided a series sweep last night with a 7-5 win over Oakland last night.