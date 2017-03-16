

The search continues from an inmate who escaped from custody at a Toronto hospital and an extreme cold weather alert has ended for Toronto. News you can use for Thursday, March 16, 2017.

Weather:

Toronto is expected to see a high of 3 C today and mainly sunny skies.

Headlines:

Toronto police say the service’s Professional Standards unit will be conducting an investigation after an inmate escaped from custody at a downtown hospital on Wednesday morning.

Canada Goose will be going public today on stock markets in New York and Toronto.

A section of Highway 401 in eastern Ontario has now reopened after a more than 30-hour closure caused by two pileups and a hazardous chemical spill.

Events:

Wilco takes the stage tonight at Massey Hall. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

March Break activities are taking place across the city this week. Check out a list here.

