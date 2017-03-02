

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





After an extended bout of mild weather, winter has returned to Toronto and Premier Kathleen Wynne is expected to announce plans today to cut Ontario hydro bills by an additional 17 per cent. Here is some news you can use for Thursday, Mar. 2, 2017:

Weather:

After a record-breaking high of 14 C in Toronto yesterday, the temperature plummeted overnight. Environment Canada is calling for mainly cloudy skies and a high of -1 C in the city on Thursday.

Headlines:

Peel Regional Police say they do not believe a fatal shooting in Mississauga is connected to two other incidents involving gunfire in Peel Region last night.

A number of residents in Leslieville were evacuated on Wednesday night after Toronto Fire says a house under construction was “swaying violently” in the wind.

Premier Kathleen Wynne and Energy Minister Glenn Thibeault will be outlining their plans today for reducing Ontario hydro bills by an additional 17 per cent.

Events:

The AGO is hosting its monthly First Thursday event tonight from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Eric Church is bringing his ‘Holdin’ My Own Tour’ to the Air Canada Centre tonight. The show starts at 8 p.m.

Sports: