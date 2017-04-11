News you can use for Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Web Staff , CP24.com
Published Tuesday, April 11, 2017 7:41AM EDT
More warm weather is in the forecast for Toronto today and Blue Jays fans are gearing up for the team’s home-opener at the Rogers Centre tonight. Here is some news you can use for Tuesday, April 11, 2017:
Weather:
Toronto will see a high of 22 C but rain and thunderstorms are also possible in the city today.
Headlines:
- A bail hearing is set to continue in Hamilton today for a Canadian man accused in a massive Yahoo email hack.
- Drivers are being advised to fill up their tanks today ahead of an expected $0.06 jump at the pumps at midnight.
- York Regional Police are searching for a missing 75-year-old man last seen in Markham on Monday.
Events:
- Several Toronto bars are hosting Blue Jays home-opener parties, including Amsterdam Brewhouse, The Contender, and Real Sports.
- The Toronto Silent Film Festival wraps up at theatres across the city today.
Sports:
The Blue Jays are hosting the Milwaukee Brewers tonight in the team’s home-opener at the Rogers Centre. The game starts at 7:07 p.m.