

Web Staff , CP24.com





The Leafs have taken the lead in their playoff series against the Washington Capitals and sunny skies are in the forecast for Toronto today. Here is some news you can use for Tuesday, April 18, 2017:

Traffic:

A reminder to drivers in the downtown core: The eastbound Gardiner Expressway off-ramp to York, Bay and Yonge streets is now closed.

Weather:

Toronto will see sunny skies and a high of 12 C in the city today.

Headlines:

Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau, Ontario Finance Minister Charles Sousa and Toronto Mayor John Tory will be meeting today to discuss the hot GTA housing market.

A man wanted in connection with a deadly 2015 stabbing in Scarborough is believed to be hiding in Jamaica, Toronto police say.

A Toronto man is facing additional charges in connection with a child sexual abuse investigation.

Events:

Canadian Music Week kicks off in Toronto today with shows at venues across the city.

A tailgate party will be held in Maple Leafs Square starting at 5 p.m. tonight ahead of Game 2 of the Raptors versus the Milwaukee Bucks at the Air Canada Centre.

Sports: